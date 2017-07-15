Summer is a season of brief delights. Tiny beings on gossamer wings cloud the air for fleeting moments. Meadows undulate in an abrupt dazzle of colour. Birds swoop in from their long journeys to a frenzy of feasting and breeding. It is a season where things appear like magic, before vanishing as though they were never there. Where do they come from – the flies and the beetles and the butterflies? Where do they go to when their season has ended? They appear and then they fade, leaving behind traces on the air and the memory of wings. Summer’s long, light days can seem tantalisingly slow, and many of us remember treacly summers of our youth that were never-ending. But summer’s delights are ephemeral and the season rarely seems to linger in the way the dark, raw days of winter do.
In the long, slow turn of the seasons, I see the pattern of a writer’s life. A cycle of hope and despair, of tunnelling inwards to find a nugget of wisdom and reluctantly re-emerging to display it to the world. But if the writing life is a long game, then summer is those brief, dazzling moments of success. It is the moment when you write ‘the end‘; the competition prize or commendation; the moment when you see your words in print; the pleasing comment or review. For most of us it isn’t a best-selling novel or Pulitzer Prize, it is a series of brief delights, that dazzle us temporarily, before we head once more into the doubt doldrums or the hard work of putting one word after another. Sometimes these dazzling moments seem far apart, like midwinter yearning for spring.
Summer is a season of expansiveness. A time to use the long hours of light and warmth to replenish us for the winter ahead. In this season, I feel the hope of sending my work out into the world. The stories jostling for a home will find one; the manuscript waiting for an agent won’t be discarded. That hope and what it may bring sustains me as a writer, just as the memory of summer comforts me when the light is low and the cold chatters my bones.
Of course summer’s brief delights don’t appear from nowhere, and nor do those of a writer’s life. They are the result of months, even years, of preparation. The larvae creeping through the mud, waiting for wings. The seed incubating in the earth, waiting for petals. The story percolating in the mind, waiting for its words. Their magic is that of toil and transformation. So it is no wonder there is delight when they finally emerge. No wonder summer has a frivolity lacking in all the other seasons. It is a time to bask in these transient delights. We will bid them farewell soon enough and move towards the bittersweet dark. And as we do, perhaps we will cast a wistful look behind us and remember the dazzle of the light.
89 thoughts on “Brief delights”
Interesting comparison between summer and a writer’s life. May your summer last a little longer and your writing be as magical as the summer!
Thanks Jo, I hope so 🙂
I love your writing Andrea, no doubt for me about that. Brief, dazzling moments of success are good things, and sometimes are the sweetest and most meaningful. It works very much the same for music.
Thanks Lavinia, they are sweet indeed and I can see how it works just the same with music.
Summer is a hopeful season, I agree. And too brief. What is it about the sun that generates ideas? I was sitting on my sun dappled back deck this morning and idea after idea kept coming so that I had to get a journal and jot them down for later. I hope they make sense when I go back to read them. I panicked a bit when I read the line about writing being the long game because I’ll soon be 60 and I feel like the time for the long game is long gone!
The long game is relative! A year is a long time in writing, punctuated by those brief moments of success 🙂 I’m glad the sun is generating so many ideas for you, I’ll look forward to seeing some of them come to fruition.
I love your writing. I love your descriptions of nature: so beautiful, so engaging, so vivid. I love your word choices: so fresh, so unique, so apropos.
And I love the writerly life lesson you drew from the seasons. It resonated deeply within me. It cheered me and encouraged me. And, along with the current post I’m working on, helped me to better appreciate where I’m at and what I’m doing right now instead of wishing I was doing something bigger, better, flashier.
Thank you.
Thank you James, I appreciate it – I’ve learned to appreciate the next brief moment and not worry too much about whether bigger moments will come!
No matter which season, the passionate, hardworking and talented writer (like you) must weather all seasons to survive. It will be great to see you shine like a beautiful summers day. Share your words and stories that will keep your readers entertained and inspired even on a gloomy winters day like it is here today. Keep going, keep plodding along….thats my motto you will get there as your artists brush paints amazing pictures in my head with words. It’s far too good to keep it to yourself Andrea.
Thanks so much Kath, yes, there are many seasons to a writer’s life, let’s hope summer is good for me and winter good for you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Andrea, you have certainly captured the ups and downs, the brief sparkling moments and the long waits to be endured, in the seasons of writing. Beautifully said. Having just gotten off the phone with a weeping friend who had 2 of her MS rejected from an agent who’d requested them after a conference, I find your words comforting. And your photographs, as always, are outstanding.
Thanks Jeanne, those rejections can be very devastating when they happen, as can starting all over again, but something always comes along to make up for it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poetically done, Andrea. Ah those brief delights. Summers to you, weekends to me — a very brief escape from work. Wishing you delights every day of the year, my friend. Huge hugs.
Thanks Teagan, and to you too 🙂
I love your beautiful analogy between writing and nature’s seasons Andrea. I hope your summer bears beautiful fruit. 🙂
Thanks Brad, I hope yours does too.
“A cycle of hope and despair, of tunnelling inwards to find a nugget of wisdom and reluctantly re-emerging to display it to the world.”
This is brilliant Andrea.
Thanks Gabe!
Beautiful thoughts, Andrea. Although I love summer, here in the south, it can linger much too long. With close to five months of heat and often oppressive humidity, I look forward to the cool, crisp days of autumn. Now winter, that’s a different story…definitely not a fan. Your photographs are stunning!
Thanks Jill, I look forward to autumn too, and I particularly would if I had your kind of heat!
Andrea, this is a glorious bit of writing, and has all the hallmarks of Andrea Stephenson! Yet how necessary is the winter’s dark!
Thanks Bruce, of course, and I hope that dark bears fruit for you.
Very apt comparison, Andrea. Reminds me of the quote, “hope springs eternal in the human breast.”
Thank you Wayne.
Here we are definitely midwinter yearning for spring! And the winter days seem twice as long as any others. I hope the brief delights of summer will bring you refreshment and inspiration.
Thanks Gallivanta, and summer will come…
LOVELY PIX AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL NATURE WRITING, ANDREA.
Thanks Cynthia.
Oh so beautiful is your writing, Andrea! Comparing a writer’s life to nature is brilliant (where do you come up with stuff like this?😊 I am jealous of your ability!)
Thanks Dale 🙂
Another lovely pondering here, of elegant words and deep thoughts. Such a pleasure to read your words, Andrea, so mesmerizing. I can relate so vividly to the brief delights of writing, versus the long, dark periods of deep contemplation and lonely moments. I love the comparison of it to summer. Gorgeous photos too.
Thank you Jet, I hope your summer is giving you plenty of brief delights 🙂
Inspirational, Andrea. Your lightness of touch mirrors the transience of many of our summer creatures and the plants and insects that nourish them. You always make me we to pick up my pen and have a go at ‘nature writing’ again. Thank you for a lovely read.
And thank you Rachael.
Nice comparison!
No worries here for growing tired of summer. It vanishes from these parts well before I grow tired of it.
A very brief delight then 🙂
Lovely metaphor Andrea. It’s been far too hot here of late to do any serious writing…but things are incubating, I’m sure. Your pictures are glorious.
Thanks Jenny, I hope the heat bakes those ideas to perfection 🙂
This is a superb analogy between the transience of summer and the temporary glow and uplift that goes with humble writing successes. I can so accord with your words, “It is a series of brief delights, that dazzle us temporarily, before we head once more into the doubt doldrums”. The summer is so beautiful but over far too quickly. Today, my lavender was abuzz with multitudinous bumble bees and honeybees, when last week I was convinced that no honeybees would visit his year and the end was nigh. As far as my MS goes, I’m still waiting on responses, while trying to divert my thoughts elsewhere lest I waste the summer.
Thanks Sarah, yes there do seem to have been far fewer insects around this year, though the bees have loved the purple toadflax which mysteriously appeared in our front yard. As for MS, well, I’m having a moment of the doubt doldrums since I just read my second rejection email, but on the plus side, the agent gave me some feedback and had some positive things to say 😦
If you’ve received more than a standard rejection slip, Andrea, then treasure it. You’re probably in the top ten percent; those who actually get feedback and positives. Is there anything in the feedback that you think you can act upon, when you’ve climbed out of the doldrums? I had a handful of rejections (with positives and feedback) on Magpies during the first round of submissions, which is why I left it there for about 3 years and did some more work on it, some of it based on feedback. Keep going. All I can say is that I feel for you and understand all about the doubt doldrums.
Thanks Sarah, I’ve climbed out of the doldrums (mostly!) and I’ve been thinking about the feedback, so we’ll see, but you’re right, it is rare to get feedback, so that’s something to celebrate 🙂
Beautiful pictures of the insects. I enjoy your insightful comparisons of the changes in the seasons and a writer’s progression.
Thank you Ina, much appreciated.
I love this – it’s so true that summer and any brief delights are too fleeting. But the magic is always there – percolating and incubating – even when it seems as if nothing is blooming. I hope you’ll find many more dazzling delights!
That’s true Sheila, that’s the magic of winter!
Man, this seriously made me want to go run outside and roll around in the grass! Poetic and gorgeous, as always. Think I’ll go roll around on my lunch break tomorrow…grass stains, be damned. 😉
Thanks Britt, I hope you have those grass stains to prove it 🙂
Thank you, Andrea. A beautiful — and familiar — reflection on Nature’s seasons and the creative/writer’s seasons. The seemingly fallow or Winter season can be a challenge for Western-conditioned minds, as can be those gestation times … harbingers of Spring, yet not quite ready to bloom into an outwardly shared piece of work. Blessings! Jamie
Thanks Jamie, I adore the autumn and winter and it’s summer that’s the challenge, but I’m trying to appreciate what it has to offer too!
Pingback: Die to Bloom – James Clark — The Next Iteration
James, thanks so much for this mention on your blog, and I must also thank you for submitting my post to WordPress Discover, as it’s been chosen as an editor’s pick – I appreciate your support very much. Thank you.
I love the comparison to a writer’s journey. I have learned I just want to write. To write what comes before it goes. But I don’t need fame, or lengthy tomes–just connection with readers. Like the bees and the birds coming and going, happy just to be in the moment:). What a nice post.
Thanks Kristine, yes, it is great to savour those brief moments when you connect with readers.
‘Tiny beings..Meadows..Birds’ and ‘The larvae..The seed..The story’. Don’t threes ring so well in writing.. I believe there is Trinity behind everything good in this world. Thank you for another lovely piece. As a gardener i find all four seasons hold together so well. I’m always preparing for the next in anticipation.
They do Richard. Thank you, that’s what I find exciting about the seasons, the way they help us to feel the shape of the year and celebrate each one.
Breathtakingly beautiful prose, Andrea. And I can relate completely. Thank you for finding the beauty in the writer’s life in this way.
Thank you Shelley, yes, it does have it’s beauty 🙂
Lovely, lovely writing, Andrea! Congratulations on your post being chosen as an editor’s pick!
Thanks so much Clare.
Just lovely, Andrea. Yes, summer is expansiveness, as winter is contraction. A perfect bloom of a post.
Thanks Diana, both have their advantages 🙂
Summer is a magical time for me–so many fond childhood memories of playing in the meadow, cllimbing the apple trees, and exploring the pond and woods. My muse gets amped up in the summertime but it is difficult for me to capture her ideas in written form! Much of it has to do with having an unreliable routine. Ah well, I enjoy summer when I can get it–here in New Hampshire, it is fleeting indeed!
Lovely memories of summer Kate, no wonder it stimulates your muse – I’m sure those ideas will be written down later in the year!
I love the message. Already the days are shorter, the evenings not quite so warm. Soon it will be time to prepare for the winter. So it goes!
Thanks Bill, yes, I never get bored of the cycle.
I too love your writing .. it always seems to take me on a journey. Wonderful images too Andrea 😀
Thanks Julie, I’m glad you enjoyed the journey 🙂
Andrea, you always seem to touch on something I’ve noticed and made me reexamine it. I take my dogs out daily so I see what blooms and what fades and what grows. I watch spring usher in summer. And this post is what I would like to say about it but better than I could say it! 🙂
Thanks Kourtney – dogs are great for observing the seasons – it wasn’t until I had a dog that I really ‘lived’ through those seasons.
I love how your post rings out like a poem, especially in the first paragraph, and your capture of dragonflies is exquisite!
Thanks so much, I’ve just enjoyed your latest post very much.
Such absolutely lovely photos, Andrea! And your thoughtful prose, as well! xoxo
Thank you Luanne!
What an enchanting post.
Thanks Gail.
Such a whimsical and warm parallel between summer and the beautiful moments of writing “success”. I would say your writing is equally beguiling in the fall and winter seasons. It’s simply holds variation of tone and color. I always adore coming to this space to see your photography and read your words, Andrea.
Thank you Julia, I appreciate your visits and your kind words.
Beautiful as always. It’s funny because the other day I had this craving for autumn – it was in the middle of a rather clammy period of weather in London. But this post reminds me to be present where I am even if that means hurling open the fridge and just standing in front of it for a while to cool off! I love the phrase ‘the bittersweet dark’.
Once the summer solstice is passed I always feel as though it should be autumn, so on those grey days like today I have to remind myself that we’ve actually got quite a bit of summer to go yet!
I so enjoy your writing about nature, the seasons, and the weather! The photos are beautiful as well! I have always enjoyed summer in Southern California, despite the heat waves we often have. In fact, the heat can be inspiring for me, though I am mainly shielded from it in the cool of the interior with air conditioning. We were recently in Washington, where the air was different, fresher and more calming, being by a harbor in the Puget Sound area. The natural world surrounding us is of so much importance to our routines! Thanks again for such wonderful writing.
Lovely to see you Carla, thanks for your comments. Nature does make all the difference to creativity, I find.
Yes, it is of primary importance in my daily life also! I feel acutely attached and attuned to it, but you write about it with a particular gift! Enjoy your posts so much.
May you live in a writer’s summer forever! Beautiful thoughts Andrea and I’m with you. Stunning images and wow! the dragonfly love!!
Thanks Cybele, if only the writer’s summer did last forever 🙂
Ah, such beautiful writing, Andrea. Your words warm my heart and also the photos. You captured the essence of some of what I’m feeling this summer. Thank you.
Good to see you Pat, I hope that summer is dazzling you!
It is, Andrea — all in what I’m looking at. Hope your summer is blessed as well, my friend. 🙂
