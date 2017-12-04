What we leave behind

When you frequent the green places and the edge-lands, you notice the things that people leave behind. I am fascinated by those leavings that jar the senses because they don’t seem to belong. Not the thoughtless litter that blights the landscape, but those objects that once had purpose but have now been forgotten.
Walking through the dene, I have a sense of something that shouldn’t be there. Something dangles within the branches of a small tree. I look closer and find a golden duck swinging among the leaves. Not the kind of duck I usually see here, but a tiny cartoon duck with huge eyes and a wide smile. Lost property? A whimsical decoration? Or an offering? I smile at the incongruous duck and walk on. Further in, on a rock by the pond, someone has propped a pair of flip flops. There is no sign of their owner, as though he or she waded into the pond and was swallowed up, though the water is far too shallow for that. How is it possible to leave a pair of shoes behind? Was their owner abducted by water sprites, or did they simply want to feel the rustle of autumn leaves between their toes?
Some things are lost and unlikely ever to be reclaimed. The upended umbrella on the railway embankment, the woollen glove ground into mud, the rubber glove with cracked fingers on the beach. These lost things become part of the landscape. I have watched the umbrella brim with leaves in autumn and gather snow in winter for two years now. It has become so deeply buried into the land that only its curved handle remains visible. It is no longer an umbrella, it is an extension of the earth. I have watched the offerings made to the shoe tree in the park reproduce over the years, until they are hued green and crusted with lichen, like strange fruit born of the tree itself.
Some objects have uncertain provenance. The child’s dinosaur in a rock pool that may have been dropped on the beach or may have arrived with the tide from some far off land. Some speak of mischief or malice, like the shopping trolley in the burn or the empty bottles displayed on the rocks like the flutes of a church organ. Some speak of helpful strangers – odd gloves propped on the spikes of the railings in the square in the hope that their owners will find them. Some are left with purpose, like the dozens of knitted angels that appeared like magic all over town one Christmas, so unexpectedly that we smiled and talked of nothing else for hours.
If ever there was an object that seems destined to be left behind, it is the hapless glove. I have seen so many lost gloves that I have begun to feel sorry for them. I wonder how many are left in unexpected places. How many are left to rot in the earth, or to be pulled apart by tiny beaks and teeth to add warmth to dens and nests. And how many of their partners languish in drawers, never to be reunited. How many gloves lie in landfill, little woollen hands waving among the rubbish, perhaps finding their way to other lost gloves to form a mismatched pair. If animals wore clothes, I expect there would be tiny, paw-shaped gloves discarded all over the landscape.
The things we leave behind us always tell a story. It may be as simple as a glove dropped carelessly while walking. It may be that the glove was dropped because that person had something very specific on their mind. There is the real story of why the item was lost and then there is the story imagined by its finder. No matter how lightly we tread upon the earth, we can’t help but leave things behind. We are part of the landscape as much as the trees and the birds, and while they leave feathers and twigs and tracks in the mud, we leave parts of ourselves too, in the objects that once had use or meaning for us. There are things we leave behind deliberately – the heirlooms and trinkets that fill attics and cabinets – but I wonder if it is the things we give up without meaning to that tell our most intriguing stories.
52 thoughts on “What we leave behind”
Ooh, intriguing! Such good ideas for a story prompt or two. Thanks Andrea😉
Thanks Jenny, definitely 🙂
Thank you Andrea for shining a positive light on human littering. You’ve seen something in it that I have never been able to. These items we leave laying around will not degrade or rot away – I suppose eventually they will be buried under leaf litter and earth – and to me are a sign of how we abuse the planet; part of our throwaway, consuming lifestyles, our accumulation of stuff. You have reminded me that these items do tell a story and are part of humankind’s footprint on the world.
I hate to see litter, but somehow these occasional things that have been dropped and forgotten speak to me differently. I sometimes forget that humans are a part of the landscape too and that we leave things behind us.
You managed to make it seem almost magical.
What a lovely article this is.. I’ll never look at the left-behind things again in quite the same way. I was especially touched by this line, “If animals wore clothes, I expect there would be tiny, paw-shaped gloves discarded all over the landscape.”
Thank you 🙂
Thank you Cate, I can imagine those little gloves 🙂
Objects like these have made appearances in my life and inspired similar thoughts, such as a walking cane I found by a river which certainly brought many possibilities to mind. You express this phenomenon so eloquently and your pictures which accompany it speak volumes. Thank you for your beautiful post!
Thank you Madeleine, I can’t help but wonder why and how they were left there and who has left them behind.
One of the best writing blogs on the internet. No hyperbole in that statement; just fact!
Thanks Bill!
Andrea, this is a lovely ‘trip’ through things and how they populate and brush up against nature. It’s fun to discover things at kids’ playgrounds, too. Shoes flung over an electric line about 50 feet up, LEGOs, watches, combs, occasionally silver (change), a camera lens cover, etc. I once wrote a story about a single shoe found on a highway or interstate; do you see that in the UK? Over here, whenever there’s a shoe on the road or interstate, it’s always a single, without fail. I got to wondering why and came up with a ghost story from it; it has potential, but I think I wrote it too quaintly and from a child’s POV. Anyhow, this is a great piece of writing, as always. Reminds me a little, although obviously the subject matter is very different, of Tim O’Brien’s prize-winning story about Vietnam troops, called “The Things They Carried.” Have you ever read that? If anything, to the best of my memory, in its meditation on war it’s a clarion call for peace. We might possibly have our first snow of the almost-winter this week, though it’s supposed to be light. In any case, have a wonderful week.
Thanks Leigh, I do occasionally see lost shoes, but more often it’s gloves! Your ghost story sounds interesting – there is something ghostly or sinister about some of these lost things. I haven’t read the story, but I’ll have to look out for it. We had our first snow in the last week, winter had definitely arrived though today there is sunshine.
Whenever I see a left or lost object I immediately wonder about the owner. Have they missed it? Did it upset them to lose it? Especially when it’s from a child – and oh a stuffed toy….can break my heart. Such a lovely post Andrea….heartwarming. Thank you. Janet x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Janet, these things spark so many questions and ideas!
Thank you Andrea for helping me look at these items left behind differently. Wondering about the story, intent, person, life, makes it so much more interesting than the simple judgment of it being bad or trash. Which is what I too often do or start picking up the trash. Thanks for looking deeper at the human story.
Thanks Brad, I do hate to see litter and good for you for picking it up! But I always think of stories when I see some of these things.
Thanks!
Maybe the Nike slides were left there on purpose for others to borrow so they can traipse through the muck and get closer to the water?
So many possibilities…
Last year I lost one of my favorite gloves. I’m sure it didn’t make it all the way over to the UK. Wouldn’t that be funny? Heh. Gloves seem to be like those dastardly socks that get lost in the wash. Somehow one goes missing. Lovely piece, as usual, Andrea.
Wouldn’t it just – I’m sure some gloves put travelling on their list of adventures – the blue rubber glove on the beach must have come from a fishing boat I think!
I, too, often wonder how some of these objects get left behind. Several times I’ve spotted a single sock. Never can quite figure that out. Thanks for giving some of these lost objects a story.
By the way, I just saw your review of Eating Bull on Amazon. Thank you so much! It’s always wonderful to find a new review. I really appreciate you taking the time to leave one, both there and on Amazon.
You’re very welcome Carrie.
Perhaps the socks are those that Lori mentions, the ones that go missing in the washing machine – though how they get out, who knows?
When it is not plastic bags or food wrappers, I too always wonder about the story behind an incongruous object left somewhere. Unfortunately the accumulation of what humans leave behind is staggering according to a recent article I read (ow.ly/Zl4j30gQpjB), definitely not as picturesque, and something future generations will have to deal with.
Very true, waste, of course, has a very serious and alarming side and perhaps if we didn’t use so much we wouldn’t leave so much behind.
Recently, walking to my office downtown, I spotted a pair of shoes sitting on the sidewalk. They looked new, not something one would discard. All day I wondered who just walked out of their shoes. 🙂
That’s just what stories are made of 🙂
Indeed – what DID happen to the owner of those flip-flops? I like all your ideas! These lost items do give one pause …
And then someone knitted angels. I gather they all disappeared one day, too?
Exactly, we could write a hundred stories…the angels did disappear, but people were encouraged to take one home with them – we have two on our Christmas tree.
This is lovely, Andrea. Wonderful wanderings.
Actually as to some of the above comments: I think it’s very easy to distinguish between ‘litter’ and ‘trash’ and items either lost or deliberately ‘left behind’. I have been known to ‘leave my mark’ via a special rosebud, rock or even a bottle cap…I really relate to the person who hung that duck charm in the branches.
The ‘left behind things’ I don’t understand, especially on a cleanliness level, are the purposely placed half bottles of water by a fork in the trail or under a tree…I think they’re for others to drink, but I wouldn’t ever. The other possibility is that they were set out for a dog to drink, but then if I don’t trust it for myself, why would I for my dog?
Thanks Laura, I think it’s a human instinct, to leave our mark, though not always done in a respectful way. I wouldn’t ever drink that water either, or give it to my dog, but it could be a great prompt for a story…
What a great way of looking at Nature being trashed… Such scenery always sparks many feelings inside First, the lost items must be sad for human owners. Second, Nature doesn’t need anything extra to make it perfect. However, the little duck keychain is really cute.
When I was a child, I used to wander into the woods, off the main concrete path. So many things were lost apparently in the offbeat trails, which became my treasure-one of my fave finds was the pair of male and female Russian Matreshkas. Who would have lost them in the woods? However, they were cherished for quite a while…
That was a lovely find, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything as pretty as that on my travels – I’m glad they found a good home!
I love this post, Andrea! I especially like the idea of the lost gloves meeting up and making a mis-matched pair, ‘little woollen hands waving among the rubbish’. Wonderful!
Thanks Clare, the poor things deserve a happy ending 🙂
Hello Andrea, I hope you are well.
What we leave behind ( your post), shows your ability to make good out of the bad. I would have been hopping about with steam coming out of my ears, letting my anger wash away creativity, and spoil my walk.
I will remember this the next time that I’m chuntering on about litter.
Keep well.
Mick.
P.S Love the Oink’s. (Oyster Catchers)
Thanks Mick. I still get angry about litter too, but these seemingly less intentional or malicious lost things win me over with their stories.
I have had similar thoughts (and writings) about these lost items. I, too, wonder about those lost shoes on the highways – seriously, how in the name of hell does that happen anyway?
Lovely writing, as usual!
Thanks Dale, they’re just waiting for a story to explain them 🙂
Lovely post, Andrea and I’ve often wondered about these lost items…seen quite a few gloves already this season! Oh yes, what are their stories…and how could anyone forget shoes!! I love the idea of the knitted angels appearing and no wonder this became the subject of conversation long after. Here’s to lost things and their tales…😀❤️
Thanks Annika, the angels were definitely a source of joy, they really brightened up a dark, December morning.
These are some of the things that will keep archaeologists of the future busy!
I often wonder what the future will make of us!
What a different, beautiful way of looking at ‘lost objects.’ I tend to get frustrated and upset when I see ‘human’ things marring the beautiful landscape, like a leftover mug, a woolen hat, a crumbled up love letter. You, though, find beauty in the marring. Reminds me of two things: when I brush my grand-dog’s long golden hair, I pull out the leftover hair from his dog brush and place it in nearby bushes. My guy thinks I’m rather strange. But those “leftovers,” I figure, could be used by birds for their nest, or for protection from the cold. The other memory is my sis-in-law inadvertently losing her wedding ring on the beach in the summer. No matter how much we looked, it was gone to the sand and the surf. The next morning we returned to the beach to sun and swim. As I sat in my chair, a wave brought over something sparkly. Yes, the ring. How incredible is that? The ocean found and returned a beloved item. Mother Nature giving a hug and a kiss in her own way.
I’ve been thinking a lot recently about how when we praise nature, it’s often a nature without humans in it – and though I do prefer my nature to appear unsullied, there’s very little of it that we haven’t touched in one way or another. I’m trying to be more accepting of the human place in the landscape. You remind me of a Newfoundland dog I once knew (well you don’t, your story does 🙂 ). We would see her hair all over the park and know that she’d been there before us. The story of the wedding ring is amazing! I still sometimes think about a quartz crystal necklace that went missing, seemingly from my bedroom – they do say that some crystals leave us when we don’t need them anymore 🙂
A beautiful post, Andrea, and a positive light shed on human leavings! I once found a dumbbell, with 15 lbs of weights on it, sitting bedside the road in the rural town where I grew up. How it got there, and why, I will never know. There were no houses anywhere near it. I was 14 years old at the time, and out walking. I picked up the dumbbell and carried it home. I still have it, and use it.
Thanks Lavinia – it’s good that we also recycle some of these things left behind!
I love to see the things you encounter on your walks through your eyes. Your imagination creates wonderful stories. There is a lone chair that sits under a tree in the vacant lot next to my apartment. I pass it every time I walk to the grocery store. Maybe I will someday write a story about it.
Thanks Ina, I wonder who uses it? I hope you do write that story 🙂
