December is the month of artificial light, when our townscapes gleam with the cold twinkle of illumination to ward off the darkness. Teardrops of amber. Scrolls of silver. Cascades of gold. White garlands and pinpricks of pewter. Kaleidoscopes of lights. On the high street it is often too much: too gaudy, too synthetic. But on silent streets and in deserted parks, they are islands of light to guide us through the night. Windows flooded with colour welcome us home, so that we can turn our backs on the discomforts of the darkness.
December skies are flushed with colour. Dawns of orange and purple; twilights of pink and blue; a half moon lighting up the darkness. Stripes of wavery tangerine cross pale peach. Fingers of pink span baby blue. A full moon hangs in a blushing sky. Perhaps nature is trying to rival the pull of electricity. Artificial light is pretty, comforting and useful, but it will never equal the display of a sunset or a sunrise.
On election day, we vote before dawn. Afterwards, before work, I walk in the country park. It is dark, barely light enough to see. There is no colour yet, only shades and shadows. Trees creak, undergrowth rustles. A blackbird trumpets in alarm and I hear the distant chink of a moorhen. Ducks descend on the pond, first a pair, then a quintet, mallards in silhouette. They cackle as I walk the path to the sundial.
The coming sunrise inflames the trees, glowing through skeletons. The temperature is two degrees above freezing with a biting wind: it is bitter up here at the top of the hill. Coloured twinkles in the distance, the hills chains of artificial light. Sunrise begins as a vivid orange splash, brighter than any of those electric lights, but it soon becomes more nuanced. I won’t see the sun all day, but it puts on its show from behind the clouds. Violets and pinks, oranges and reds, blushes and blooms of colour. The sea is a violet stripe prickled with platinum. The sunrise pushes back the electric lights until they disappear.
Crows appear, swooping and cawing. Next, the gulls begin to call. Finally the muted voices of songbirds and the stutter of magpies. The sky lightens to a block of grey-blue cloud with a strip of buttermilk across the horizon. The park regains colour. There is a sprinkling of autumn leaves and berries, but most of the autumn colour has leached from the landscape. A charm of goldfinches flutters from a tree as I pass, leaving a lone dunnock behind. I have seen the blaze of dawn but now daylight comes quietly.
It has been a speedy and subtle season. I have hardly noticed the darkness. As the glory of the leaves faded, the skies blossomed. Autumn is gone and winter is gaining, but there is little fanfare. Election day passes more quietly than I expect. It seemed like an important day, with an opportunity for real change, but ends up as more of the same. The creative spark is sleeping. I’ve felt weary and in need of a break. Soon the solstice will be here, when the light will ignite once more. And my break is finally here, a stretch of gloriously leisurely days that will lead me to the light, sky by painted sky.
39 thoughts on “Igniting”
Beautiful, Andrea. And yes, the turning point of the year is nearly upon us. I am relishing the darkness, but longing for the light. Funny how two opposites can be true at once.
Thanks Vivienne, that’s how we appreciate each one by having both 🙂
Glorious pictures despite a vainglorious election. It’s no better on this side of the pond. May the soltice ignite light and joy for you as winter slowly slugs through its endless cold and damp. I look forward to the first winter jasmine blossoms in January of February.
Thanks Pat, I’m hoping that January and February will pass as easily as November and December have for me this year!
Beautiful photos, Andrea 😀
Thanks Irene.
In Alaska, we call them winter lights because we leave them up for a few months for a little extra light.
I imagine you need it!! But that’s a nice tradition Tara.
As usual, you’ve taken us on a poetic and vibrant walk, tasting the skies, birds, and seasons. Thanks Andrea. I enjoy these walks.
Thank you Brad.
My sincere pleasure Andrea.
Beautiful writing, Andrea, and your photos reminded me of the sun rises and settings I have been seeing.
Thank you Pat.
You’ve described these early mornings so well. One always hopes for the sun to shine, but we only get a tease before it retreats behind clouds once again.
Enjoy your break.
Thanks Eliza, yes there are many days when the sun stays in hiding but still gives us great sunrises!
Always so beautifully written, Andrea. I’ll take nature’s lights over man-made’s, over-garish, unreal ones any day… Plus yours came with all those wonderful bird sounds!
Thanks Dale, yes you get the full experience with those kind of lights!
No kidding!
Voting in the darkness and a charm of goldfinches – may you go to the light!
Thanks Jo!
Andrea, such lovely photos, and such lovely descriptions of the slowly changing dawn and light of all kinds. Sad that the election could not have added to the light, but at least you do have that stunning sky to dream by.
Thanks Jeanne, a gorgeous sky makes up for a lot 🙂
Your post is an audio-visual treat. You paint with your words, and write the symphony of nature equally well. Those beautiful pictures add to the pleasure of reading. What is striking is the fusion of colours with your state of mind. Symbolism runs deep. The conclusion is so promising!
Thank you Uma, I think it’s been a positive season overall, looking forward to what comes next with the rebirth of the sun.
You’ve caught some wonderful skies, and they have been both subtle and magnificent by turns. But oh, for the return of light mornings. It hardly seems worth opening the curtains at the moment… just to let in the cold.
May I wish you a peaceful Solstice, our time to meditate upon the past and the future.
Thanks for your wishes Crispina, and to you too!
Appreciated 🙂
Wow, what a beautiful description that walked me along your side, seeing through your eyes,and feeling through your senses Andrea.
Your narrative holding every bit of the light and illumination your beautiful photos gave us.
Thank you for this delightful morning read. 😁💚
Thank you Sue, I’m glad you enjoyed the walk.
Loved it.. ❤
Beautiful, Andrea. I too, love the colours of a December dawn and also the sounds as the world awakes in darkness before the coming of the dawn light. Wishing you a restful solstice and festive season as the light returns.
Thanks Sandra, wishing you all the best for the coming holidays.
My kinda post! All those colours! Fabulous!
They have been Francesca!
👌🏻✨
Andrea, I feel as if I walked with you on this dawn walk. Reflections on light
so sensitive and true. Electrical lights, tastefully done, are wonderful in winter. However, the light from the sky makes the electrics shy away.
I have candle light at breakfast – along with light of dawn.
Thank you for this wonderful walk.
Miriam
Thanks Miriam.
I am humbled by your talent…truly!
Yesterday I could not wake up. I could not summon the energy necessary to tackle any task. Winter has its grip on me, and I need to break free of it. It would be much too easy to curl up under the blankets and wait for spring to arrive. 🙂
Have a marvelous week, my friend.
Thanks Bill, I’m sorry to hear you felt like that yesterday. I have those days and winter is sometimes hard to get through. It would be easy to curl up, but when you go out and meet it, winter does have a way of scouring your clean no matter how bitter it is! (I know how easy it is to say that as opposed to doing it some days…)
