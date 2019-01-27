Winter sweeps in with a blizzard of snow, bleaching from the sky in large flakes. It has turned colder quickly, but winter is still ambiguous. It isn’t long before the sun is blazing, melting most of the snow dust away. The next morning, I walk in the country park. Up here, paths still crunch with a thin layer of day-old snow. The pond is frozen. Mallards congregate at the liquid edge but waddle over the ice when a man offers bread. The blush of the sunrise is trapped in the ice.
Corvids perch high in the trees, dark silhouettes against a sky striped pink and blue. I crunch to the sundial, where an orange sunrise gilds the gnomon. A magpie perches at its peak but flies off at my approach. Silver birch trunks glint around the park. A charm of goldfinches flutters by. Bird song is muted but for the chuckle of a magpie, perhaps the same one that has just flown away. Winter always seems to be the season of corvids and it is as though the other creatures are sensibly tucked away while they sit and survey their fiefdom.
Winter remains on the morning of the lunar eclipse, though now the landscape is rimed with the glitter of frost, not snow. On the last eclipse a thunderstorm rode in and obscured the sky. After tonight, there won’t be another for two years. But as I wake at 4am, the night is crisp and clear. The moon is there, high in the west. It will be totality in half an hour or so. For the moment, the full moon has shrunk to a crescent. As the earth’s shadow covers it, the crescent becomes a sphere again but it is no longer the brightest thing in the sky. A rosy hue creeps over its base while its top is luminous.
Soon, the red glow appears. It is a soft red, through which the darkened craters are still visible. For an hour is the moon is garnet, rather than diamond. Half way through, a blackbird begins to sing, serenading the blood moon with his mournful song. As it comes to an end, the blackbird pauses his singing. The top of the moon becomes brighter and brighter still, as though it is wearing a trilby of light. It is beginning to sink now, moving northwards. The trilby becomes a crescent and the earth’s shadow begins to retreat, slowly uncovering the full moon once more. The blackbird is singing again and the human world is waking. A plane flies over, a Metro rumbles past, I hear the intermittent sound of cars. For me, it is time to go back to bed, and the moon, having given its display, will soon slumber too.
45 thoughts on “Wintering”
Your writing is always so like poetry. Thanks for that. And as for the magic of a silent winter day/night, last night the snow sparkled like diamonds. The quiet was intense. Gorgeous.
Thanks Kristine. Last night sounds ‘wondrous’ 🙂
Your knowledge of the natural world is a lovely gift to share with us. The magic of your words take us into that world with you. Thoroughly enjoyed the walk to your sundial and watching the lunar eclipse.
Thank you Pat.
Another wonderful post that shows your love of words and how creatively you use them to sing songs to nature.
I have had an ongoing romance with words since I was a child. Just one reason I await your posts with anticipation.
Thanks so much Paula.
A special moment beautifully captured. I was tucked up in my bed that early morning, but the clouds had hidden the show from us anyway.
Thank you, I was so glad to see it after the last one was such a washout!
We watched a little of the eclipse, but it was too cold to stay out for long. Beautiful post, Andrea!
Thanks Jill!
So gorgeous! Those sorts of moments are why I occasionally miss having snow around in the winter. There’s just something so peaceful about those early winter mornings.
There is, we don’t get enough snow for my liking but I’m sure I’d feel differently if we got it all the time!
Beautifully written and photographed, Andrea. There is a special kind of quiet that belongs to winter.
Thanks Dale, there is indeed.
I agree with Kirstine. You write so soulfully Andrea. Your writing evokes Mary Oliver’s poetry for me. Thanks for sharing some winter wonders.
Thanks so much Brad.
My pleasure Andrea.
Beautiful writing Andrea! I love your descriptions of the natural world.
Thank you Lavinia.
I aspire to write such poetic prose as you do. My favorite lines: “A charm of goldfinches flutters by. Bird song is muted but for the chuckle of a magpie,”- Magical!
Thanks Mona, much appreciated.
Love seeing your world through your eyes and words. 🙂 Your posts always make me think I need to pay closer attention to what is happening–or not happening–around me. I bet I would be in for a treat!
Thanks Kate, there’s always something to see 🙂
Glad you caught the eclipse – ours was amazingly clear after an earlier storm passed to the east. Your words captured the event beautifully!
Thanks Eliza.
That is a pictorial paean to a wintry moonset, lyrical, liquid and luminescent, overseen by mallards, magpies and blackbirds, and the brooding soul.
Thank you for your poetic comment Uma!
Hello Andrea, from your writing, I sensed that you’re feeling better, that’s good.
Your obvious knowledge of nature, and your awareness of what’s going on around you, coupled with the ability to paint with words, always make a special read. This one is no exception, lovely.
Keep warm, keep well.
Mick.
Thank you Mick, I thought about you on the night of the eclipse, were you on your bench watching it?
Poetic! The landscapes you talk of are alien to me but seem familiar now because of your magical descriptions. Thank you!
Thank you Jaya.
So lovely to read a description of the lunar eclipse instead of a series of photos. Thank you Andrea, I was right there with you.
Thanks Denzil.
Ahh… Andrea, this is beautiful and full of magic, capturing the essence of the red moon moment! You are connected to the moon, it to you … total and absolute peace and harmony, then the birds, other sounds wake you back to earth, back to bed for some well-earned rest! Having seen many images of the red moon last week, yours is my favourite, a glimmer of colour in the vast blackness, all alone, starting to shine bright!
Thank you Annika, I’ve always loved the moon – a moonchild rather than a sunchild 🙂
Beautiful, Andrea! I wish I’d bothered to wake early that morning!
Thanks Jerry, it didn’t feel so good getting up at 4am but it was worth it!
Your writing is pure magic. It takes me to exactly the moment in time where you are – Thank you and the thought of a blackbird singing always lifts my heart. Enjoy the week ahead. janet 🙂
Thank you Janet 🙂
I envy you the view of that eclipse (and your amazing ability to describe it so!). We had a huge storm that night and the moon was nowhere in sight.
That’s what happened to us on the last one – the biggest thunderstorm we’d had in a long time, so I was glad the sky was clear for this one!
Beautiful – I wonder what our ancestors thought when they saw the moon turn red. An omen? Something terrible? Something magical?
Thanks Vicky, yes it must have been a strange and terrible/wonderful thing – I often wish we had some of that innocence so that we wouldn’t know what everything means, but then again I love to know more about everything, so it’s exciting to know what is happening too.
Gosh, those fabulous, silver-touched descriptions made me shiver and sparkle at the same time!
And thank you for introducing me to a Corvid!
Thank you Francesca!
