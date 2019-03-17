It is the month of winds; the month that begins with a roar. The air keens with a single, high-pitched note. I don’t know what it is, except that it is a note borne of the wind’s passage through structures of glass and steel. A road sign rattles on its pole. Streetlights wobble and chink. One of last year’s leaves crackles across the path. Hawthorn twigs hiss and trees creak. The bass note is the boom and roar of the gale.
I am a child of the March winds, blown into the world with the rush of wind in my ears. Perhaps this is why the wind-song comforts and exhilarates me. Perhaps this is why the rush of the March winds feel like being born once more.
Wind is perhaps the most mysterious of weather. It has no substance, yet it can raze towns and sculpt the hardest of landscapes. It has the power to be a balm on a hot day and a misery on a cold one. It appears from nowhere and drops just as quickly. Some say that it is possible to capture the wind in a knot of yarn, or to conjure it with a whistle. But such tricks require magical skills, because wind isn’t a thing that an ordinary person can hold.
I see the wind only by its actions and by what it gathers up. Tall birches that jerk and sway. Scots pine gently undulating. A service tree waggles slender fingers tipped with grey-green buds. Red-leaved shrubs move like a whip of flame. Daffodils bob crazily and grass becomes flickering ripples of silver. Catkins slant as one, like tiny wind socks. Great hunks of clouds are moving. A dozen wood pigeons sway in the highest branches of a sycamore.
How can the movement of air be so powerful? When it is behind me, it urges me forwards. Before me and I must fight to move. It roars past my years and whips my hair. But when I stand in the wind, when I let myself be still, the air gentles. I see it still whipping up the trees. I can hear its boom. But if I offer no resistance, it befriends me. I feel it like the breath of the earth, urging me on, blowing me out of my winter torpor towards the light of life and spring.
Blogger Book of the Month: Encourage a child to watch birds by Denzil Walton
This little gem of a book is designed to help adults encourage children to get away from their computer screens and outside to watch birds. The book gives some good, basic facts about the birds you and your child might see and provides questions you can ask to encourage the child to watch the birds and talk about what they’ve seen. I know a bit about birds and still learned new facts, but this book makes it easy to start even if you know nothing at all about birds. The activities and discussion points are open enough that they’re suitable to use with a child of any age and you don’t need to live in the countryside to use this book – it focuses on parks and gardens, even apartment buildings. It begins with the easiest of activities – watching ducks on a pond – and progresses to things like how to use binoculars and dissecting owl pellets! The book is well-written, easy to understand and there is a sense of great enthusiasm for the subject throughout the pages. Thoroughly recommended to share with a child. You can find Denzil here and his book is available on Amazon.
41 thoughts on “The breath of the earth”
Love your photos, and your words on the wind.
I would add: the song of cords against metal masts down at the marina, and the scrap and slurp of a wind-tossed yob-thrown Special Brew can.
LikeLike
Thanks Crispina. I know that mast sound well as we have a marina nearby – not to mention the Special Brew can 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful post. March does have that exhilarating energy of rebirth. I especially love the third photo with the purple and blue of the sky behind the trees.
LikeLike
Thanks Alethea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting musings on wind Andrea. I almost can appreciate wind from your perspective. Certainly not resisting helps but if I’m honest strong winds grate at me. 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks Brad, they can be wearing after a while and I know a lot of people don’t like wind 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope your day of celebrating being a child of the March winds was a most happy one!
I’m just about to go mushrooming! I never cease to marvel at the wobble of the earth!
LikeLike
It was thank you Bruce, I hope your mushrooming was fruitful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enough for a couple of omelets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy birthday Andrea. Your poetic essay almost makes me like wind. Certainly the sounds are hypnotic but I find wind powerfully unsettling.
LikeLike
Thanks Susanne, I can understand why, my partner hates it.
LikeLike
Thank you so much for the wonderfully crafted review Andrea; much appreciated.
LikeLike
You’re very welcome Denzil, it’s an appropriate time to start using it.
LikeLike
Love your creative descriptions of the wind. I swear I felt the breeze on my cheeks as I read your post.
LikeLike
Thank you 🙂
LikeLike
Andrea,
Beautiful meditation on wind. Happy birthday, too. I am going to differ with you on this subject. While I would not want it to be too still and like a very soft breeze, I hate actual wind. I find it to be way too aggressive for me.
LikeLike
Thanks Luanne, we all have our favourite types of weather – I tend to like all of them apart from too much sun 🙂
LikeLike
beautifully bends,
displaying
playfully 🙂
LikeLike
A poetic description of the wind 🙂
LikeLike
Wonderful post and pictures. Your book review of Denzil’s new bird book is very nicely done. I always look forward to your posts.
LikeLike
Thanks Pat, had a little break from the computer while I was having a break from work 🙂
LikeLike
This was a favourite little gem as a child. Your post has brought back some fond memories. Thank you. I am a child of the wind, also born on the first full day of Spring. I will be celebrating this week. I consider this post a harbinger of good things to come for me and you all children of the wind this year.
Who Has Seen The Wind? – Poem by Christina Georgina Rossetti
Who has seen the wind?
Neither I nor you.
But when the leaves hang trembling,
The wind is passing through.
Who has seen the wind?
Neither you nor I.
But when the trees bow down their heads,
The wind is passing by.
LikeLike
A lovely poem Paula, thanks for sharing it. And Happy Birthday for this week 🙂
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, Andrea. A nice, transitional month to be born into. 🙂
Gale force winds generally freak me out. We’ve had our share this year, too. One gust tore a big ash down at the edge of the yard, taking a maple with it. Ample firewood to be processed, free for the labor of cutting it. We have kindling to last a year!
LikeLike
Thanks Eliza, yes it’s quite a good time to have a birthday 🙂 The damage the wind can do isn’t so positive, but winds are a fact of life here – though not as strong as in some parts of the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I looove this! I always look forward to your lovely words and photos.
LikeLike
Thanks Tara!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely post, Andrea. One thing I don’t like about the March wind is it blows the beautiful new blooms from the flowering trees…sigh. Gorgeous photos!
LikeLike
Thanks Jill, very true 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s wonderful how you illustrate the virtues of March winds through your words. Personally, I feel depressed and even somewhat fearful when the winds show their force, sometimes leaving destruction along the way. I enjoyed reading a more promising perspective.
LikeLike
Thanks Gail, they can be unsettling just because of the damage that they can do.
LikeLike
March is often windy but this year the wind has been unrelenting – until this evening! I love your descriptions of the wind and its effects. Your photos are fantastic as ever; how did you manage to get those catkins to keep still!
LikeLike
It has indeed. After some very heavy hail among yesterday’s winds, it’s finally calmed here. It was interesting to see the catkins all slanting in the same direction, but unfortunately I didn’t have my camera, so I cheated, these catkins are from a calmer day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
lovely March on your blog!
LikeLike
Thank you Lukas.
LikeLike
Oh, it was a windy weekend out on the soccer fields for us! Without the winds, the air temperature was actually quite bearable. Those Lion-esque winds though certainly have their say, don’t they!
LikeLike
They certainly do, but they blow the cobwebs away 🙂
LikeLike
I can almost see the wind that blows the trees in your pictures, Andrea. Wonderful images in your words.
LikeLike
Thank you Ina.
LikeLike
This is brilliant writing, Andrea! Your ability to capture your surroundings in words is stunning.
LikeLike
Thank you Bill!
LikeLike